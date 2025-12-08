Naqvi wants to make PSL world's No.1 league

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday vowed to make the Pakistan Super League (PSL) one of the best T20 leagues in the world.

Naqvi expressed these thoughts during the PSL roadshow at the home of cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The PSL roadshow was organized to highlight the league’s growth over the years and attract investors.

“To make this league [PSL] the world’s No.1 league. That’s the vision,” he said during the panel discussion alongside former cricketers Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja.

“And with so many people around like Ramiz and Wasim. I don’t think so, it’s a difficult task, and I’m very much sure that we will make this league’s world No.1,” he maintained.

The chairman mentioned some of the suggestions he received from the players and former cricketers.

“Last night, Ramiz was giving us some amazing advice. Even today, when we were sitting with Babar, Haris , and Farhan, they were advising us on some things. So this advice are worth implementing,” Naqvi revealed.

Mohsin Naqvi also recalled the inaugural edition of the PSL and revealed that he was among those who wanted to buy an outfit in Pakistan’s marquee league.

“I can only advise, but the decision is yours. Yes, I was one of those who were very keen to get the team when the teams were being auctioned, Mohsin Naqvi recalled.

He stated that it was his mistake to go for only one team when there were five while emphasizing the outcome for the owners who will buy a franchise in the upcoming years.

“My mistake was that I was ready to spend money on just one team, on one name. If I had bid for all the teams, I would have got one.

But anyways, that’s the mistake, and still I feel bad because the price of the team that the owners got at that time and now, is I don’t know how many times more,” Naqvi explained.

“So, think about one thing, whatever you’ll be investing now, after 10 years, I can tell you one thing, it will be worth it. So, my advice is, take the risk, get the team, and I am sure you will be one of the very lucky ones who will feel really good after getting a team,” he suggested.

For the unversed, PSL, which began in 2016 with five outfits, is set to expand with the addition of two new teams.

Notably, the league expanded to five teams in 2018 with the inclusion of Multan Sultans.

With the addition of two new teams in the upcoming edition, the league will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, taking the total to eight teams.