Mohsin Naqvi, Suryakumar Yadav handshake sparks outrage in India

The handshake between Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi has gone viral on social media, with the batter facing intense criticism from local media.

The handshake occurred after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 captains’ conference on Tuesday in Dubai.

In the video, Suryakumar can be seen shaking hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and Mohsin Naqvi as well as exchanging pleasantries during the pre-tournament event.

Following the interaction, social media users in India started criticising their captain with comments like: “Shaking hands with Pakistan’s Interior Minister is completely disrespectful” and “They have harmed our people, and he [Suryakumar] is shaking hands with them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

This doesn’t stop there, as Indian media outlets also highlighted the incident prominently.

Some users pointed out that Naqvi, who is Pakistan’s Interior Minister as well, has made controversial statements against India in the past, adding fuel to the criticism.

It is worth mentioning here that India will start their Asia Cup campaign against the United Arab Emirates today (Wednesday), while they would lock horns against Pakistan on September 14.