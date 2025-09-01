Karachi: Narcotics force arrests drug supplier in Landhi

KARACHI: The Narcotics Control Wing of Korangi has arrested a suspect involved in highly addictive drug distribution across Karachi, recovering over 10 kilograms of the illegal substance during a targeted operation, ARY News reported.

According to the official spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Mirza Ali, son of Abdul Rehman was apprehended from Sector 36 in Landhi.

Acting on intelligence reports, the anti-narcotics team caught the suspect and seized approximately 10.4 kilograms of heroin, which has an estimated international market value of PKR 200 million.

Initial investigations mention that Mirza Ali was involved in drug distribution across Karachi, transporting from Peshawar. He was a member of an interprovincial drug trafficking network. Officials are interrogating the suspect, that they may get to a wider network involved in drug trafficking.

This arrest is part of Pakistan’s broader crackdown on narcotics, which has seen over 1,000 metric tons of drugs seized nationwide since September 2023.

The suspect confessed to drug distribution across Karachi and supplying heroin to multiple neighbourhoods across the city.

The coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies aim to dismantle trafficking routes and prosecute high-level operatives.

Such operations and crackdowns have been intensified after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strictly forbade drug abuse, especially for the youth. He said that the Government of Pakistan was fully cognizant of the challenge of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and, through the Anti-Narcotics Force, was actively working to take stringent steps to eliminate this menace with utmost commitment.

Authorities have confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, and further arrests may follow as the investigation expands.

Read More: Drug smuggling foiled at Allama Iqbal International Airport

Earlier, the customs authorities at Allama Iqbal International airport successfully executed a major Lahore airport drug bust, foiling a smuggling attempt of 15 kilograms of high-quality narcotics into Pakistan.

According to the Lahore customs authorities, the Collector of Customs Airports, Tahir Habib Cheema, received a tip-off, upon which the foreign suspect, who had arrived from Bangkok via Thai Airways, was arrested.