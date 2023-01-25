Narcotics minister launches PMS system

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Narcotics launched its newly automated Precursor Management System (PMS) for importing controlled precursor chemicals by the industry, ARY News reported.

According to details, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti chaired the formal launch ceremony of Precursor Management System (PSM) an online portal for registering and applying ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC).’

This newly automated system has been technically supported by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), through funding support by the Government of Japan.

The launch ceremony was attended by high-ranking government officials included Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Chairman of Pakistan Chemical manufacturers Association (PCMA), and Representative of UNODC Country Office Pakistan (COPAK).

While warmly welcoming the participants, Dr. Jeremy Milsom, Representative UNODC Country Office in Pakistan highlighted that the new web-based PMS has significantly enhanced capacities of these national authorities to collect or receive, process, interpret data and approve requests related to import and legitimate industrial use of controlled precursor chemicals in a more secure and real-time manner.

The federal minister for narcotics control thanked UNODC for its continued technical support, that led to design and automation of Pakistan’s Precursor Management System.

He highlighted that the upgradation is the centerpiece of Government of Pakistan’s modernization drive, and it has greatly contributed towards Government’s long-term goals and objectives.

Despite limited resources and technological and research gaps, the Government of Pakistan has been taking concrete measures both at the policy and operational levels.

Comments