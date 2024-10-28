NARDA CNIC marital status modification: Fee update Oct 2024

One important identity document that Pakistani nationals receive from the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The card contains information such as the citizen’s name, birthdate, and postal address while the marital status is also available in the NADRA database.

When applying for an ID card, the applicant must give Nadra accurate information.

Citizens must update their marital status in NADRA record after getting married as it offers them a number of advantages.

The applicant will be able to obtain the computerized marriage certificate and the B-Form of children after changing the marriage status.

Males can apply for modification of marital status.

Required Documents

Nikhahnama or marriage certificate

NIC copy of spouse

Fee for Marital status modification

The NADRA charge for updating the marital status is Rs100 because it is an unprintable alteration.

If NADRA is dissatisfied with the applicant’s details, it may reject the modification request.