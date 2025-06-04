Narendra Modi is ‘Temu copy’ of Netanyahu, says Bilawal

In a strongly worded press conference at the United Nations, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of adopting Israeli-style policies in Kashmir and undermining regional peace.

“Narendra Modi is essentially a ‘Temu copy’ of the Israeli Prime Minister,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, drawing parallels between India’s actions in Kashmir and Israel’s settler model in Palestine.

“Narendra Modi was the Butcher of Gujarat, then of Kashmir, and now he seeks to trample the ancient Sindh civilization.”

He criticised New Delhi’s unilateral changes in Kashmir, saying they were inspired by Israel’s occupation tactics. “India is unfortunately learning from the worst examples,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted that cooperation between intelligence agencies of both countries could yield significant results in reducing terrorism.

He also reminded the international community of India’s past admission. “During the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, the Indian government acknowledged its involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.” Referring to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Bilawal confirmed, “He has been in our custody since 2017.”

The PPP chairman maintained that Pakistan had fulfilled its responsibilities by taking decisive action against all militant groups, but India had failed to respond meaningfully to Pakistan’s concerns.

“To this day, India has not taken any serious step to address our reservations regarding cross-border terrorism.”

He emphasized Pakistan’s willingness to engage in dialogue. “We are ready to discuss all issues. All our cards are on the table,” he said.

“It is India that continues to evade international obligations. Today, only one country is running from the UN Charter—and that’s India.”