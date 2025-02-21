web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 21, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Nargis Fakhri has tied the knot?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood diva Nargis Fakhri has reportedly tied the knot with her beau Tony Beig in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by Indian media, actor-dancer Nargis Fakhri, who has been in a relationship with businessman Tony Beig for almost three years, reportedly married him in an intimate L.A. ceremony last weekend.

According to the details, it was a hush-hush affair at a five-star property in Beverly Hills and the couple is currently honeymooning in Switzerland.

Nargis Fakhri is married to her bf Tony Beig
byu/ExtraStudy1399 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Confirming the development to an Indian publication, a source revealed, “Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of the two from the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends [in attendance].”

Meanwhile, Fakhri is yet to officially announce her wedding.

Also Read: Anuv Jain weds Hridi Narang – See their beautiful wedding photos

If reports are to be believed, Beig is a Kashmir-born businessman, now based in LA. He and Fakhri fell for each other sometime in 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tb

On the work front, America-born Fakhri, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Rockstar’, will be next seen in ‘Housefull 5’. She also has a Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, in the kitty.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.