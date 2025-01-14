Nargis Fakhri reveals reason behind her Bollywood exit

Bollywood diva Nargis Fakhri revealed the reason behind giving up on the Indian film industry, despite a successful debut.

Amidst her viral video with Varun Dhawan, from shooting an intimate scene in ‘Main Tera Hero’, an old interview of Nargis Fakhri has resurfaced where she spoke about the unsettling practices in Bollywood and confessed that she had been ‘quite exhausted’.

Quoting Nargis Fakhri on the reason behind her Bollywood exit, an Indian publication reported, “I encountered an unfortunate situation that caused me to not be able to come back to Bollywood. I do not want to talk about that.”

“These factors of having to pander to the male ego are international so, no it did not cause me to recoil or leave Bollywood. Although, this is not true for all people in the industry. I have met and worked with some wonderful people and really appreciate them,” she maintained.

Further speaking about the dance culture of Bollywood, the ‘Rockstar’ debutante explained, “The heaving, thrusting, butt-moving is tough. When they give you the movements forty minutes before they are shot and then you’ve to learn the steps and then lip-sync you have to be a seasoned dancer to get a hang of it, which I am not. It’s very difficult for my mind and body to be in sync because I have learnt Western dancing. Bollywood dancing is very different.”

“Even the terminology ‘item song’ is new to me. When people say a girl is doing an item song they mean it in a not-so-nice way. Bollywood dancing is as alien to me as Hindi,” she added.

Notably, America-born Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Rockstar’ but went on to get noticed through her dance numbers ‘Dhating Naach’ (Phata Poster Nikhla Hero) and ‘Yaar Na Miley’ (Kick). She was last seen in ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’.

Next, she has ‘Housefull 5’ and the Telugu film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ in the kitty.