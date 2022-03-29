Nargis Fakhri opens up about her ‘long acting break’

Bollywood diva Nargis Fakhri spoke about her acting hiatus, felt she was ‘overworked and stressed’, thus needed a break.

Nargis Fakhri – who had been away from the limelight for quite some time now and spending time in her homeland – revealed in her recent conversation with an Indian media agency, the reason behind the long break from films and moving back to New York.

Speaking about her decision to take the exit from Bollywood, Nargis mentioned that she ‘was overworked and stressed’ at one point due to working on consecutive projects.

“I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realization for me,” she told the host. “I missed my family and friends. I hadn’t seen my mother and friends for a long time. I felt that I wasn’t doing things that made me happy.”

“I did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and I needed to stop. I felt the need to pause to balance my mind and body. And that’s when I took the step.”

She also revealed that initially the said break was supposed to end in March 2020, but got delayed due to the covid pandemic. “In March 2020, I had joined a 10-day meditation retreat, and when that ended, and I came out, I was shocked to see that life had come to a standstill,” said the ‘Rockstar’ actor.

“I had a ticket to come back to Mumbai in April 2020, but look at the irony, I was all set to take over the world, but the world had shut down.”

Ahead in the conversation, Fakhri also spoke about her relationship with businessman Tony Beig, and absolutely rejected the idea of ‘taking the relationship to next level’. Responding to a question, the celeb said, “How many people who take their relationship to the next level are happy?”

“You don’t have to take the relationship to the next level to feel settled. You can have a great partnership,” she concluded.

On the work front, Nargis was last seen in the Netflix title ‘Torbaaz’ with Sanjay Dutt. She is currently filming for her debut Telugu language movie ‘Hari Hara Veer Mallu’.

