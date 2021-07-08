‘Mother of 3 beaten to death after years of dowry demands & abuse’

NAROWAL: In, if indeed proves to be true, what is reflective of elements responsible for societal regress if not timely redressed, a mother of three has died Thursday allegedly after suffering torture from husband and in-laws in the suburbs of Zafarwal city of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The bereaved family alleged that the husband of the deceased and her in-laws tortured her to death, and added she had been suffering the abuse since she did not bring to them enough dowry.

Following the incident, the local police have said they would investigate the matter after receiving the complaint from the family of the victim.

Separately today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of a case related to torturing and blackmailing a couple in Islamabad.

Sources privy to the development said, PM Imran telephoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameeulur Rehman and inquired about the incident.

The premier directed the IGP for exemplary punishment to the accused in the incident.

The incident occurred two months back when Usman allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.