NASA set to take people’s names to Moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in their blog post has invited people to send their names to their database which will leave for the moon as early as May.

NASA satellite Artemis I is set to be the first-ever, uncrewed space flight test of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft. The rocket will have a trip around the moon might also create the blueprint for the first space trip with a woman and coloured person on board by 2025.

On submitting your name, NASA will set up a virtual boarding pass as well. the drive carrying all of the names will orbit the moon for more than three weeks.

NASA is set to hold a wet dress rehearsal on March 17, rolling out the combination of the spaceship and rocket to the launch pad of NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The data would judge the equipment and procedures from the rehearsal and will decide the actual date of the launch.

NASA said that “All eyes will be on the historic Launch Complex 39B when Orion and the Space Launch System (SLS) lift off for the first time from NASA’s modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida.”

According to NASA, they have has long-term goals to send Artemis II by 2024 if Artemis I proves to be successful. Artemis II is expected to have a team of astronauts orbit around the moon. Artemis III is planned next to be executed as well at the success of Artemis II.

If all goes well, humans might be landing on the surface of the moon for the first time after 1972 by 2027.

