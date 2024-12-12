Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes Three Sukuk Issuances by Indonesia

Nasdaq Dubai, the leading international financial exchange, welcomed the listing of three Sukuk issuances from the Republic of Indonesia (PERUSAHAAN PENERBIT SBSN INDONESIA III), amounting to USD 2.75 billion.

These Sukuk issuances are part of Indonesia’s USD 45 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.This marks the fourth time in 2024 that the Republic has accessed the USD debt capital market, establishing it as the only Asian sovereign to do so successfully. This achievement underscores the consistent and strong investor interest in the Republic’s issuances.

The newly listed Sukuk tranches include:

• USD 1.1 billion 5.00% Trust Certificates, due 2030

• USD 900 million 5.25% Trust Certificates, due 2034

• USD 750 million 5.65% Trust Certificates, due 2054

With these listings, the total value of Sukuk listed in Dubai reaches USD 98.9 billion, reaffirming Dubai’s position as the global leading venue of Sukuk issuances.

The Government of Indonesia is one of the largest Sukuk issuers on Nasdaq Dubai, with the latest issuance, Indonesia total listed Sukuk on the exchange has grown to USD 24.6 billion across 21 listings.

To commemorate the occasion, H.E. Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE rang the market opening bell alongside Mr. Eko NM Saputro, Finance Attache at the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on behalf of Government of the Republic Indonesia and Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM.

H.E. Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, said: “The three Sukuk issuances by the Republic of Indonesia represent a remarkable achievement. Despite global financial challenges, the government successfully entered the market, attracting interest from a diverse range of investors across geographies. This highlights strong investment appetite and market confidence in the Republic, underpinned by its robust economic fundamentals.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “We welcome the latest Sukuk listings by Republic of Indonesia on Nasdaq Dubai. This achievement underscores the strong partnership between Indonesia and Dubai, while reaffirming Nasdaq Dubai’s position as a premier global hub for Islamic finance.

The Sukuk listings reflect the strong confidence international investors have in Indonesia’s robust economic fundamentals and the reliability of Nasdaq Dubai as a marketplace. We remain committed to supporting issuers and investors alike, fostering growth and innovation in the global Islamic finance sector.”

The issuance received an oversubscription rate of 1.8 times, signalling robust interest from global investors and reinforcing confidence in Indonesia’s economic trajectory.