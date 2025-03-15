Naseebo Lal files complaint against husband over alleged assault

LAHORE: Pakistani folk singer Naseebo Lal on Saturday filed a police complaint against her husband for allegedly assaulting her inside her house in Lahore.

According to reports, the renowned singer claimed that her husband allegedly abused and assaulted her in her residence in Shahdara Town, Lahore.

In the first information report (FIR) lodged at the Shahdara Town Police Station, Naseebo Lal claimed that her husband Naveed Hussain came home and started abusing her.

According to the Pakistani folk singer, her husband picked up a brick and hit her on the face, which caused severe injuries to her face and nose.

Naseebo Lal accused Naveed Hussain of continuously quarreling with her for no reason.

Following the complaint, police said that the team were working to apprehend the suspect to further investigate the matter.

It is worth mentioning here that Naseebo Lal has left a significant mark in the Pakistani music industry, having performed songs in Saraiki, Punjabi, Urdu, and Marwari.

Her collaboration with the legendary musician Abida Parveen on ‘Tu Jhoom’ broke the internet when it first aired on YouTube and television channels in 2022.

The track got millions of views, while countless reaction videos were recorded on it as well.

The Pakistan singer also sang the official PSL anthem 2021 ‘Groove Mera’ alongside Aima Baig and Young Stunners.