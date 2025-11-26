"Abbu buhat dantengay": Naseem Shah’s cute reaction to female fan for selfie goes viral

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has gone viral on social media after a video captured his humorous attempt to politely avoid taking a selfie with a female fan.

The moment was captured at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where a tri-nation series between Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe is under way.

After the match, Naseem Shah approached the stands to interact with spectators, during which an amusing conversation was caught on camera.

Fans were taking his photos when a female supporter requested a selfie. Persisting with her request, she prompted a shy yet playful response from the young pacer, who said, “Yaar, I’ll get scolded at home. I swear, I’m telling the truth — my father will scold me.”

His innocent reaction drew laughter from the crowd, and the video has since been widely shared across social media platforms.

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has revealed his three most-favourite wickets since he made his debut for the national side.

The right-arm pacer made his international debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane in November 2019.

In February 2020, Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick in the first Test against Bangladesh.

He was 16 years and 359 days when he bagged the hat-trick in that Test.