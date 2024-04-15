Naseem Shah eyes milestone in New Zealand T20Is

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Naseem Shah is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone in his international career.

Naseem, who made his international debut against Australia in 2019, has 98 wickets to his name in international cricket and is just two strikes away from joining his teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and others in the 100-wicket club.

He would be hoping to cross 100-wicket tally in the upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand.

Out of his 98 wickets, 24 came against Sri Lanka, followed by 23 against New Zealand and 11 against the Netherlands.

Naseem Shah’s tally of international wickets comprised 51 Tests, 32 ODIs and 15 in T20Is.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the opening three T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand on 18, 20 and 21 April before action shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium where the last two matches will be played on 25 and 27 April.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore