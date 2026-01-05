Naseem Shah fined for Code of Conduct breach

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been fined 10 per cent of match fee during the International League T20 (ILT20) final played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on January 4.

According to a press release on the ILT20 website, Shah was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the final between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates.

The article relates to the use of language, actions, or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following their dismissal.

“Shah was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the use of language, actions or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following their dismissal,” the press release stated.

The incident happened during the 11th over of the match when Naseem bowled a delivery that Pollard defended.

Naseem picked up the ball and smiled at Pollard, who responded aggressively, prompting a verbal exchange between the two players.

Pollard appeared visibly angry while exchanging words with the right-handed pacer.

The umpires, along with Vipers batter Jason Roy, intervened to break up the confrontation. Naseem was also seen firing back, leaving both players visibly upset.

However, Naseem got his revenge in the first delivery of the 16th over, dismissing Pollard, who had scored a run-a-ball 28.

The sanction was imposed by Match Referee Simon Taufel.

Nonetheless, Desert Vipers clinched their maiden ILT20 title after skittling MI Emirates for 136 in 18.3 overs.

Naseem Shah starred with the ball as he picked three wickets in his quota of four overs.