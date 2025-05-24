Former cricketers questions Naseem Shah’s selection for Bangladesh T20Is

KARACHI: Former cricketers have raised questions over the fitness of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah following his expensive spells during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in which he was looking reluctant to bowl yorkers in the last overs.

Speaking during ARY News’ sports programme, former wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said that Islamabad United’s Naseem Shah struggled in a knockout match against Lahore Qalandars, adding that the young pacer was hit hard in the final overs.

“Naseem faced a tough time, and his yorkers were missing. He didn’t bowl them because putting in the effort for yorkers could strain him,” Kamran Akmal said.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman said that the effort required to bowl yorkers might risk further injury, suggesting that Naseem Shah’s current condition is a concern.

“Either get him fully fit to assess his true bowling potential, or we’re missing the point,” Kamran added.

He said that Naseem Shah was delivering yorkers in 2020 and 2021 when he was at ‘peak fitness’. “Now, he can’t take that chance. If he sticks to slower balls, he’ll keep getting hit,” he said.

Kamran Akmal suggested that the young bowler be rested from T20 cricket and limited to Test matches, with selective appearances in ODIs so that he may focus on fitness and.

Former Test cricketer Basit Ali questioned Naseem Shah’s inclusion in the national team for three T20Is against Bangladesh based on his current form.

Basit Ali said that Pakistan coach Mike Heyson vowed to select only those players who performed well recently. “If selection is based on recent performances, how did Naseem make it to squad?” he asked.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naseem Shah, representing Islamabad United, conceded over 50 runs in his last three appearances including the qualifier and eliminator of the PSL