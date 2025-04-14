Naseem Shah reveals his three favourite wickets

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has revealed his three most-favourite wickets since he made his debut for the national side.

The right-arm pacer made his international debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane in November 2019.

In February 2020, he became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick in the first Test against Bangladesh.

He was 16 years and 359 days when he bagged the hat-trick in that Test.

Since his debut, Naseem Shah has been a regular feature in Pakistan’s all-format squads.

He has taken 60 wickets in 20 Tests for Pakistan and picked up 50 wickets in 28 ODIs. Additionally, the Pakistan fast bowler has bagged 25 wickets in 30 T20Is.

In a recent podcast interview with the PCB, the Pakistan fast bowler picked his three most-favourite wickets of his career.

“I would pick from my Test wickets as you get the most satisfaction from taking a wicket in Tests,” he said.

Naseem Shah’s most-prized wicket was veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson.

“You need to be accurate and work hard to get him out. I felt good when I got Kane Williamson out. The second is [Steve] Smith in Test cricket,” he said.

He picked New Zealand batter Devon Conway’s wicket in an ODI in Karachi as his third-most favourite wicket.

“The ball was offering reverse-swing. I hit his middle stump. The wicket was crucial for us to break a partnership in the game,” the Pakistan fast bowler said.