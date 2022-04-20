Naseem Shah ruled out of English county season 2022

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the English county season 2022 due to an unspecified injury.

Naseem was set to represent county club Gloucestershire.

The right-arm pacer sustained an unspecified injury and has been ruled out of any kind of cricket for a minimum of one month. English county club Gloucestershire had signed the Paksitan pacer for the 2022 season.

The club announced the unavailability of Naseem Shah in a tweet on April 20.

The fast bowler had signed a full season contract in which he was set to represent the club for all formats, barring national duty. But, he has been ruled out of the whole season due to the injury.

English and Pakistan Cricket fans have been saddened by Naseem’s injury as they were looking forward to watching the pacer in action in the county cricket.

One Twitter user said, ‘Ah what a shame – was looking forward to seeing him in action.’

Was so looking forward to him playing and learning in county cricket… anyways best of luck and a speedy recovery — Cricket Freak (@asjad_cricket) April 20, 2022

However, Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar will represent Glocerstershire in the 2022 season. He had represented the club in 2021 too.

