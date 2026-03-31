Naseem Shah breaks silence after PCB fine

LAHORE: Naseem Shah has issued an apology following a fine imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board over a recent social media post.

In a statement shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Naseem Shah said he regrets any impact caused by the misuse of his platform and apologised to those affected.

A recent post from my account was made by my management team and does not reflect my views. I take full responsibility for my platform and have implemented the necessary changes to ensure this does not happen again. I sincerely apologise to everyone affected by this misuse of… — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) March 30, 2026



The fast bowler clarified that the recent post was shared by his management team and did not reflect his personal views. However, he accepted full responsibility for the content published from his account.

Naseem Shah added that he has made necessary changes to ensure better oversight of his social media platforms, saying steps have been taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the outcomes of disciplinary committee proceedings pertaining to breaches of various clauses of Naseem Shah’s Central Contract and the PCB Social Media Guidelines.

The PCB had issued a show cause notice dated 27th March 2026 outlining the violations and sought a response for Naseem.

A personal hearing was then held by a three-member Disciplinary Committee on 30th March 2025 after Naseem Shah’s reply had been received and reviewed.

Pursuant to the hearing and evaluation of Naseem’s submissions the Committee has determined as under:

Whilst noting the unconditional apology tendered, Naseem Shah is found to have breached various clauses of his Central Contract and a fine of PKR 2 crores has been imposed.

It was noted that Naseem Shah’s social media adviser has already been terminated by him and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB’s jurisdiction.

The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations and the integrity of the game.