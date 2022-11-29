PAK v ENG: Naseem Shah speaks up on comparison with James Anderson

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah gave a hilarious reply to a journalist who asked questions in English in a press conference ahead of the first Test against England in Rawalpindi.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The journalist asked the 20-year-old pacer about his impression of the 40-year-old England fast-bowler James Anderson who has played more than he has been alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasim Shah (@inaseemshah)

“It is a very big achievement because I’m a fast bowler I know how hard fast bowling is and he’s a legend so I think he did a lot of hard work,” he replied. “We learn a lot of things from him and whenever we meet we discuss something.

“You think that is a big thing for him I mean we learn this thing till playing like I think he is 40 years old and he still playing he’s still fit so…You know you can think how much hard work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Anderson (@jimmya9)

The media person asked Naseem Shah how he felt when James Anderson said he does not have the pace he had in the past but has other skills.

The pacer jokingly replied, “Brother, I just have 30 per cent English. My English is finished now…”

Related – England’s Anderson joins 500-wicket club

The journalist refined the question and explained what James Anderson meant by saying he can swing the ball.

In his reply, Naseem Shah said James Anderson is a legend who knows everything about fast bowling.

He added: He knows how to take wickets as he has played all around the world which makes him one of the best bowlers in the world.

Comments