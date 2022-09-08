Naseem Shah to auction six-hitting bat to help flood-affectees

Pakistan pace star Naseem Shah has announced to auction the bat he hit two consecutive sixes against Afghanistan and take the Pakistan team to the finals of the Asia Cup, ARY News reported.

The amount gathering from the gathering would be donated to facilitate flood-affected people.

The 19-year-old pacer left the cricketing fraternity speechless with his sensational performance with the bat. Naseem smashed two consecutive maximums off Afghan Pacer Fazal-ul-haq Farooqi’s last over and elevated Pakistan to victory at the Shahrjah International Stadium.

Naseem Shah has now decided to auction the bat he used to hit the two maximums and donate the money to flood-relief activities. However, it is to be noted that the bat he used to bat last night was borrowed from his fellow pacer Muhammad Husnain.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the video of the fast bowlers announcing to auction the bat. Naseem’s two sixes assisted Pakistan to victory, while confirming the departure of India and Afghanistan from the Asian event.

Pakistan would face Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 on September 11, 2022.

However, the two teams would face each other in a super 4 game on Friday. The game however, would be inconsequential to the league table.

