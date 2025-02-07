Naseem Shah has a request for fans ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

After missing the ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is set to represent the national side in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the tournament, the right-arm pacer appeared on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast to reflect on his cricket journey and his plans for the Champions Trophy 2025.

In his conversation with former cricketer Salman Butt, Naseem Shah expressed excitement to play an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament in front of the home crowd for the first time in his career.

“I don’t remember I have seen an ICC event in Pakistan. It will be exciting for Pakistani fans to watch their heroes and best players around the world play in front of them,” the Pakistan pacer said.

Salman Butt then mentioned the requests players receive from fans and whether he has received such requests from them ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Responding to the question, Naseem Shah asked to be pointed towards the main camera and said, “I request all people that we get three to four tickets compared with around 400 people, so please do not get disappointed when we refuse.”

Read more: ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’: Champions Trophy 2025 anthem revealed

According to the Pakistan pacer, sometimes players cannot even arrange tickets for their immediate family members as they get a limited amount of match tickets.

“You cannot make everyone happy, because we do not get that many tickets. So, please don’t ask for tickets,” Naseem Shah concluded.

Pakistan are set to compete in a tri-nation series involving New Zealand and South Africa, scheduled to begin on February 8.

The Men in Green will then compete in the Champions Trophy 2025 and have been placed in Group A alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

They will then face India in the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on February 27.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.