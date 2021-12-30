Bollywood’s Naseeruddin Shah says Muslims being marginalized in India

Veteran Bollywood actor, Naseeruddin Shah criticised the Indian government led by PM Narendra Modi over its silence over hate-speech and calls for Muslim genocide by extremist Hindu organizations.

In his latest interview for an Indian publication, legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, called out the Modi government for their silence over ethnic cleansing and Muslim genocide taking place in the ‘democratic’ ountry.

In the agonizing interview with ace journalist, Karan Thapar, the 71-year-old actor warned that if attempts are made for Muslim genocide and ethnic cleansing, Indian Muslims are going to fight back.

Speaking of retaliation from Muslims, Shah said, “If it comes to the crunch, we will fight back. If it comes to that, we will. We are defending our homes, our family, our children”.

While responding to a statement about members of Dharma Sansad regarding the Haridwar hate speech event, he remarked, “I wonder if they know what they are talking about? 200 million are going to fight back. We belong here. We were born here and we will live here”.

He warned that the whole scenario could lead to a civil war in the country.

Thapar asked the distinguished actor about how he feels being a Muslim individual in the current state of the country, to which he stated, “Muslims are being marginalized and made redundant”.

“They are in the process of being reduced to second-class citizens, and it is happening in every field”, he added.

Furthermore, he claimed that these events are attempted to threaten the Muslims, making them feel insecure. “We should not be scared, and we must not admit this is frightening us”, he announced.

About the silence maintained by Prime Minister Modi, “he doesn’t care, at least you cannot accuse him of being a hypocrite”, the award-winning actor said.

