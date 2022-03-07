Naseeruddin Shah suffers from onomatomania

Bollywood’s veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah talked about suffering from an unusual medical condition, onomatomania that doesn’t let him rest.

During a recent conversation with a YouTube channel ‘Chalchitra Talks’, the acclaimed actor disclosed to be suffering from a bizarre medical condition, called onomatomania.

While discussing the ‘things he goes back to when distressed’, Shah mentioned, “I go back to my work, that’s the only thing which heals. I suffer from an ailment.”

“I’m not joking. It’s a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,” he added.

Elaborating on the condition, the award-winning actor said, “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, or a sentence or a verse or an entire speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it.”

“I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love.”

Adding further to his reading habits, Shah discussed his wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah and their different reading lists. He revealed that the two often recommend books to each other but rarely pick it up.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Shakun Batra’s multi-starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’, as the father of Alisha, portrayed by Deepika Padukone.

His last digital outing came earlier this year in the web series ‘Kaun Banega Shikarwati’, where he essayed an indebted king and decides to trick his daughters into getting him out of the mess. Apart from Shah, the show starred Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, and Kritika Kamra among others.

