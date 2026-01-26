Nisho Begum reconciles with daughter Sahiba during live show

Veteran Pakistani actress Nisho Begum and her actress daughter Sahiba Afzal have finally reconciled after months of strained relationship. The emotional moment between the mother-daughter duo unfolded live during Nisho Begum’s recent YouTube show.

The touching reunion took place unexpectedly while Nisho Begum was busy cooking for her digital media channel. Midway through the live broadcast, Sahiba walked into the kitchen and surprised her mother, leaving Nisho Begum visibly emotional. Sahiba warmly hugged her mother and asked whether she missed her, to which Nisho Begum replied that she deeply misses her children ever since they moved to Karachi.

Speaking during the live show, Nisho Begum said that meeting her daughter made her feel alive and youthful once again. Nasho Begum also addressed the criticism she often faces for remaining active on social media, making TikTok videos and staying well groomed at her age. She said the motivation behind her energy comes entirely from her children.

Meanwhile, Sahiba shared her perspective, saying that people will continue to criticise no matter what, and therefore one should live life on their own terms rather than seeking validation from others.

Fans of Nisho Begum were overjoyed by the reunion and flooded the comments section of her vlog with prayers, love and well wishes, celebrating the reconciliation between mother and daughter.

The tension between the two began when Sahiba met her biological father for the first time in her life in 2024. Following that meeting, reports had emerged of tension between Sahiba and Nisho Begum. In a past interview, Nisho Begum revealed that she had not met her daughter for nearly eight months.