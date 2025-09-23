Nashra Sandhu makes record with six wickets vs SA

Lahore: Nashra Sandhu, the Pakistani left-arm spinner star, has written her name in the record books as she claimed six wickets against South Africa (SA) in the currently happening three-match series of the third ODI match at Gaddafi Stadium.

The star left-arm spinner Sadhu, appearing in her 75th ODI, has shocked SA’s batting lineup by performing career-record bowling figures of 6/26 utilizing just nine overs.

However, Sandhu has now been added to Pakistan’s second-best bowling players in women’s ODI as she claimed 6/26, taking the place of Sana Mir (5/32), an International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame member, which Sana registered against the Netherlands in 2010.

It is pertinent to note that the best bowling figure in the ODI format has been held by right-arm spinner Sajida Shah for Pakistan against in July 2003, claiming 7/4.

Record bowling stats in an innings for Pakistan in Women One Day Internationals (WODIs)

Sajjida Shah – 7/4 against Japan in 2003

Nashra Sandhu – 6/26 against South Africa in 2025

Sana Mir – 5/32 against the Netherlands in 2010

Intriguingly, Sandhu is the third Pakistani woman player to claim 100 wickets in the format, including herself along with famous legendary spinner Sana and former skipper Nida Dar.

Top wickets for Pakistan in WODIs

Sana Mir – 151 wickets in 120 matches

Nida Dar – 108 wickets in 112 matches

Nashra Sandhu – 104 wickets in 74 matches

In addition, the young star’s bowling moves helped the green shirts to pause South Africa on a modest target, i.e., 115 in 25.5 overs.

Furthermore, Captain Wolvaardt stayed the top scorer with a brisk 28 up the order. Meanwhile, Masabata Klaas and Nadine de Klerk each scored 13 among the next best scorers, as five SA players were unable to reach double figures due to Pakistan’s heavy bowling attack.