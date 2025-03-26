Nasir Butt denies pre-planned scheme behind judge Arshad Malik’s video

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nasir Butt has denied prior plan to record the video of Judge Arshad Malik, who awarded sentence to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who died of COVID-19 in 2020, awarded sentence to the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in 2018.

“If such a plan existed, the video would have been made before Nawaz Sharif was sentenced,” Senator Nasir Butt said while denying pre-planning to record Arshad Malik’s video during exclusive talk with ARY News.

Nasir Butt further revealed that mutual acquaintances informed him that Judge Malik felt he had committed a ‘grave injustice’ by punishing Nawaz Sharif.

According to Nasir Butt, when he met Judge Arshad Malik, the judge admitted that he wanted to meet Nawaz Sharif to reveal who ‘pressured him into the verdict’. However, Nawaz Sharif refused the meeting, stating that he had left everything to God.

Nasir Butt further alleged that ex-accountability judge named former CJP Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar, General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Lt. Gen. (R) Faiz Hameed as key figures in the scheme against Nawaz Sharif.

The judge reportedly disclosed that Saqib Nisar pressured him to convict Nawaz Sharif, insisting that the country was in a state of crisis.

He also claimed that after Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment, he secretly recorded Judge Arshad Malik’s confessions, which were later handed over to Maryam Nawaz.

He further asserted that despite the forensic authentication of the video, Nawaz Sharif’s sentence was not overturned, even though Judge Malik lost his job.