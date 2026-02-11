Nasir Jamshaid  seeks forgiveness after spot-fixing scandal

Former Pakistan batter Nasir Jamshaid has publicly apologised to cricket fans worldwide for his involvement in the 2017 spot-fixing and bribery conspiracy, calling his actions a life-changing mistake.

Moreover, he revealed that the period following his arrest pushed him into deep depression, as he struggled mentally while serving time in prison and facing a ten-year ban from all forms of cricket.

During his interview, Jamshaid admitted that he considered ending his life on several occasions but credited his wife and daughter for giving him strength to survive and rebuild his broken life.

Meanwhile, he confirmed his role in facilitating contacts between bookmakers and Pakistani players, explaining that financial pressure and family medical emergencies influenced his poor decisions.

Additionally, Jamshaid criticised his former solicitor for giving misleading legal advice, claiming he was discouraged from pleading guilty early and misinformed about crucial evidence that later proved damaging.

Therefore, as his ban nears its end, Jamshaid has appealed to cricket authorities for another chance, while urging young players to stay away from corruption and protect their careers.