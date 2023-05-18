Masters in English to a social media meme: Nasir Khan Jan’s success story

Always aspired to become a flight attendant, but gave up on family pressure to get a degree in English, however, ended up in the social media sphere by luck, the internet star Nasir Khan Jan spilt many twists and turns in his life that led him to become a meme in the online world.

Known best for his viral content including humorous birthday wishes, Nasir Khan Jan, along with other social media personalities, was seated with Nida Yasir on the special episode of her morning show when he opened up about using his ‘meme image’ online to the best to run his household.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During the conversation, Jan took many by surprise by revealing that he holds multiple academic degrees including a Master’s in English, despite having his interest to join the cabin crew. “I always wanted to be a flight attendant. But my father, who’s an allopathic doctor, wanted me to get higher education as my other siblings,” Jan shared.

“I have many degrees and I’ve done my masters in English.”

When asked about how social media started for him, Jan said that he started with the random health tips videos, after facing multiple rejections from jobs.

“I started by offering health tips on how to keep oneself hydrated for glowing skin and all,” Jan stated, adding that his videos were not supposed to be funny, but were made a meme of by the social users.

“I became a meme and everyone laughed.”

Moreover, Jan credited a female fan named Tina from Sweden who helped him with the idea of monetizing his videos in order to take full advantage of his new-found fame, and that is how his popular birthday wishes were introduced.

“I decided to promote things, send birthday greetings and well… now that I’m married and I have a kid; I run my whole household from social media,” he stated.

Faryal Gohar reveals the reason to join showbiz

The celebrity also rued the current political situation of the country and ban on social media sites which caused losses for him and other people having their source of earning online.