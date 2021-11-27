Nasla Tower: Bashir Farooqi urges court to review its decision

KARACHI: Saylani Welfare Trust Chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqi on Saturday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to review and take back his orders regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference called by Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) alongside President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal, ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani, prominent leaders of Muttahid Qaumi Movement (MQM), Bashir Farooqi said that he couldn’t help but appeal the Supreme Court to review its decision afer hearing the plight of affectees of Nasla Tower.

“We are just appealing that our cries be heard, the CJP should take back its decision,” said Bashir Farooqi.

Later, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal also addressed the press conference and said that country’s courts have always given relief to traders and common citizens, ABAD is ready to provide solutions to all the objections raised by the honorable court and those can be implement if the court deems fit.

ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani also spoke on the occasion and said that all the outstanding issues including the ones pertaining to lease and service road can be resolved amicably with the help of experts but this demolition of property should stop.

He also claimed that Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab has assured him that the issues pertaining to the lease can be resolved.

The affectees along with ABAD members and political party leaders have been protesting against the demolition of the 15-storey building.

The demolition orders

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday instructed Karachi commissioner to use all heavy equipment and machinery available at his disposal and “immediately demolish” Nasla Tower.

Earlier on June 16, the three-judge SC bench had initially ordered the demolition of the 15-storey building for encroaching on the land meant for a service road.

The builder of Nasla Tower had filed a review petition against the June 16 order, which was dismissed by Supreme Court last month.

