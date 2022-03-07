Demolished Nasla Tower’s builder breathes his last

Karachi: Builder of the demolished Nasla Tower, Abdul Qadir Katelya, died in Agha Khan hospital Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, Qadir was under treatment in the Agha Khan hospital Karachi for several days, where he was reported dead on Monday.

Abdul Qadir’s last rites will be performed today after Isha’s prayer.

The deceased also served as a spokesperson of the Association of Builders and Developers.

It is to be noted that the Former Chief Justice supreme court of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had ordered the demolition of the residential building Nasla Tower on Karachi’s Shara-e-Quaideen on June 28, 2021.

Following the directives of the Supreme Court (SC), the demolition of Nasla Tower had begun with local administration on November 24, 2021.

The supreme court had also ordered an inquiry against the SBCA and other officials who were involved in the illegal construction of Nasla Tower.

Police had registered an FIR against Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), and a housing society over irregularities in the construction of Nasla Tower, on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A day after the registration of a criminal case against the builder of Nasla Tower, officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority and others, teams of the police and anti-corruption establishment (ACE) had also raided the SBCA office in Karachi.

