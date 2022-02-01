Nasla Tower case: Court grants pre-arrest bail to two more accused

KARACHI: A district and sessions court on Tuesday granted bail before arrest to two more accused in illegal construction of Nasla Tower, ARY News reported.

The sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to deputy director-design Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Farhan Qaisar and DDO Master Plan Bashir Ahmed.

The number of accused that have got bail in the case has increased to five.

Abdul Qadir, the builder of Nasla Tower, Muhammad Wilayat Ali, an additional director of the master plan department and Shaukat Memon have been among the accused that have got bails from court.

The court has clubbed all application of accused in Nasla Tower illegal construction case and adjourned further hearing till February 04.

Former deputy director KMC Waseem and Nadeem Bashir have been arrested in the case.

Nasla Tower, a 15-storey residential building located at Sharae Faisal, was built in violation of the building laws is currently being demolished on the directives of the Supreme Court, issued in November last year.

A first information report was registered against the building’s land owner, the builders, Sindh Building Control Authority’s chairperson and secretary, SMCHS officials, Master Plan Department’s director and deputy director, their subordinates and others, at Ferozeabad police station on the orders of the Supreme Court.

