Nasla Tower case: Court sets date for Manzoor Kaka indictment

KARACHI: The Provincial Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday set a date for the indictment of former DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir Kaka in the Nasla Tower case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a hearing was conducted in the Provincial Anti-Corruption Court regarding the case of illegal allocation of additional land to Nasla Tower.

After hearing the argument from both sides, the court has scheduled the date of November 07 for an individual indictment against former DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the main accused in the case, including Manzoor Qadir Kaka and Khair Muhammad Dahri, obtained bail from the Sindh High Court, meanwhile the case was registered on the Supreme Court’s orders.

In the case, multiple accused were nominated including former DG SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka, while the Nasla tower was also demolished under the Supreme Court orders.