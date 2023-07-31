Nasla Tower case: Court withdraws interim bail of Manzoor Kaka

KARACHI: In a significant development in the illegal allotment case of Nasla Tower land, the anti-corruption court canceled the interim bail of former Director-General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) – Manzoor Qadir, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the anti-corruption court has taken action against the former Director-General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Manzoor Qadir aka Kaka and canceled his interim bail, which had been granted on a bond of Rs 500,000.

During the court hearing, the investigation officer and lawyer, Sarkar Sharafuddin, strongly opposed the bail application, presenting compelling evidence against Manzoor Qadir Kaka.

The investigation officer revealed that Kaka had illegally sanctioned the map of Nasla Tower, allowing an increase in the land area from 700 yards to 1100 yards.

Moreover, it was revealed that Manzoor Qadir and several others involved in the case were accused of passing an illegal map of government land through the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

It is pertinent to mention here that Nasla Tower – due to illegal construction – was ultimately demolished in 2022 following the orders of the Supreme Court.

The case has since been under investigation to hold accountable those responsible for the unlawful actions leading to the construction of the tower.