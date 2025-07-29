Nasla Tower plot set for auction to compensate the affected allottees

web analytics
KARACHI: The land of the demolished Nasla Tower, located on Shahrah-e-Faisal, is now being auctioned to compensate the affected allottees, in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling, ARY News reported.

The Official Assignee of the Sindh High Court has published a public notice in newspapers inviting bids for the auction of the commercial plot located in Karachi.

The auction process is being undertaken following the demolition of the Nasla Tower in November 2021, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan due to its illegal construction.

According to the Official Assignee, interested buyers can submit their sealed bids by 4th September 2025.

The reserve price for the 780-square-yard plot has been set at Rs 811.2 million.

The plot holds a commercial status, and construction of a ground plus nine-storey building, including a basement, is permissible.

Bidders must submit 25 percent of the offered amount via pay order along with their application.

The plot will be sold on the same day to the highest bidder whose offer meets or exceeds the reserve price.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered that the proceeds from the plot’s sale be used to pay compensation to the affected allottees of the illegal Nasla Tower structure.

Also Read: Nasla Tower was subleased without completion certificate, investigation reveals

Earlier, the investigation of the police and anti-corruption had unearthed the counterfeiting of the registration wing of the Board of Revenue Sindh as it sub-leased the Nasla tower without a completion certificate.

The sub-lease was issued by the registration wing of the Board of Revenue Sindh after reportedly taking Rs20 million.

Following the revelations, the anti-corruption team soughted record from the registration office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the main accused in the case, including Manzoor Qadir Kaka and Khair Muhammad Dahri, obtained bail from the Sindh High Court, meanwhile the case was registered on the Supreme Court’s orders.

