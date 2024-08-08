Nasrullah Gadani’s mother seeks protection from high court

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court summoned report from SSP Ghotki in murder case of journalist Nasrullah Gadani over a petition of his mother, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The mother of slain journalist has filed a petition in the high court seeking protection.

The high court ordered Ghotki district police to explain why the charge sheet of the murder has not been submitted in the court after passage of four months to the murder crime.

The court also directed the police to provide protection to the family of the late journalist.

The high court bench summoned written reply from police officials within seven days.

Earlier, Salahuddin Panhwar Advocate told the court that the accused used to come to the court in each hearing with a crowd of hundreds of their supporters. “It makes difficult the entry of the complainants and even the lawyers in court,” lawyer said.