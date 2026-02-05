Nasser Hussain slams ICC, backs Pakistan, Bangladesh in T20 World Cup dispute

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the T20 World Cup 2026, backing Pakistan and Bangladesh in their stand against what he described as inconsistent and biased decision-making by the global governing body.

The debate intensified after the Pakistan government announced on February 1 that the national team would boycott their group-stage clash against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the move a protest against the ICC’s decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament after they refused to play in India over security concerns.

Bangladesh were subsequently replaced by Scotland, a decision that sparked criticism from several quarters of the cricketing world.

Hussain, speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, questioned the ICC’s consistency and suggested that the governing body has shown preferential treatment towards India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“There has always been a link between sports and politics, but what used to be an exception now feels like the norm,” Hussain said.

“It’s very depressing, not shaking hands, not lifting trophies. Cricket used to unite countries; now it’s pushing people apart.”

He raised concerns over whether the ICC would apply the same strict stance if India were to make a similar request regarding venues in future tournaments.

“If India, a month before a World Cup, said their government didn’t want them to play in a particular country, would the ICC really be so firm and say, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, you’re out’?” Hussain questioned.

The former skipper emphasised that consistency should be the guiding principle in dealing with politically influenced decisions by member boards.

“All sides ask for is consistency. You have to treat Bangladesh the same as Pakistan, and Pakistan the same as India,” he said.

Nasser Hussain also warned that repeatedly sidelining Pakistan and Bangladesh could have damaging consequences for the sport in those nations, ultimately affecting the competitiveness of major cricketing rivalries.

“With power comes responsibility. If you keep knocking Pakistan and Bangladesh into a corner, their cricket diminishes, and the great contests we’ve seen over the years risk becoming one-sided,” he added.

The 57-year-old further pointed to the growing influence of politics in franchise cricket, questioning whether teams with Indian ownership are willing to sign Pakistani or Bangladeshi players, while praising the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for ensuring inclusivity in The Hundred.

Highlighting the broader impact on the sport, Hussain applauded Bangladesh for standing by Mustafizur Rahman and Pakistan for showing solidarity, urging cricket’s powerbrokers to prioritise the game over politics.

“The game is shooting itself in the foot. At some point, someone had to say enough with the politics, can we just get back to playing cricket?” he concluded.