Natalie Dormer faces backlash over withdrawing from Sarah Ferguson role in new show

Last month, Natalie Dormer distanced herself from new series, The Lady, where she plays the role of Sarah Ferguson, following her 2011 emails to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

“Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behavior, which I believe is inexcusablem” she told The Telegraph in September.

The Game of Thrones star further added, “For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project. In keeping with my commitment to the wellbeing of children.”

Now, Daily Mail has revealed that Natalie Dormer’s bold decision has left those around her baffled.

“Nobody can really understand why Natalie Dormer decided to do this as everyone knew about Fergie and her links to Epstein already,” an insider shared.

They further added, “The situation was plain when she took the role – you’d only have to spend 30 seconds on Google. But there you go.”

The Lady is revolve around the life of Jane Andrews, Duchess’ one-time dresser, who was jailed for murdering her boyfriend, Thomas Cressman.

To note, Sarah Ferguson has been embroiled in controversy since her 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 leaked where she called him her “supreme friend” and apologized for publicly repudiating him a few weeks earlier.