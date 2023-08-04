Is Natalie Portman’s marriage with Benjamin Milliepied over?

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman was spotted without her wedding ring after the rumours of her husband Benjamin Milliepied having an affair made rounds.

Natalie Portman is in Australia, cheering for her team Angel City Football Club. The actress was pictured without her engagement and wedding ring at a walk show.

It is pertinent to mention that several news outlets had reported that Benjamin Milliepied was having an affair with climate activist Camille Etienne. However, there are conflicting reports about their relationships.

There are reports of them doing alright and still together.

It is pertinent to mention that Natalie Portman’s first interaction with Benjamin Milliepied happened in 2009 on the sets of her Academy Award-winning film ‘Black Swan’. The latter was in charge of choreography.

A spark formed between them during the filming of ‘Black Swan‘. Her husband proposed to her in 2010. They tied the knot in 2012.

They have two children: son Aleph, 12, and six-year-old daughter Amalia.