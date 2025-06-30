Natalie Portman unexpectedly appears in YouTuber’s video

YouTuber Marlon was left stunned after a completely unexpected FaceTime call with Natalie Portman, made possible by her 13-year-old son during a casual street chat.

The surprising moment began when a 13-year-old boy approached Marlon and asked, “You know Star Wars? Padmé Amidala?” before calmly revealing, “That’s my mum.”

The boy then showed Marlon photos to prove that his mother really was Natalie Portman, the Oscar-winning actress known for her iconic role in Star Wars.

Stunned but thrilled, Marlon quickly took the opportunity to FaceTime Natalie Portman, who answered the call.

Marlon Meets Natalie Portman 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/e6cchcBZOO — Duffy (@DuffyTheClipper) June 29, 2025



During the brief chat, her son introduced Marlon and explained they were about to kick a football around. Marlon politely greeted Portman, saying he didn’t want to disturb her, just wanted to say hello.

Natalie Portman responded kindly, wishing them both a lovely day. Her warm reaction made the unexpected moment even more special for Marlon, who later admitted that he had a childhood crush on Portman thanks to her role in Star Wars.

He called the experience “insane” and praised her for being a “very beautiful woman” and having a “very good son.”

Read More: Natalie Portman is dating THIS musician after divorce

The wholesome moment quickly went viral on social media. Fans loved seeing Natalie Portman in such a casual, down-to-earth setting.

Comments flooded Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with many people saying how sweet the moment was and how much her son resembled her. One fan joked, “Imagine saying ‘Padmé Amidala is my mum’ – wild!”

This feel-good interaction between Natalie Portman, her son, and YouTuber Marlon gave fans a rare, personal glimpse of the actress and proved that real-life moments can be just as magical as the films she stars in.

Earlier, it was reported that Natalie Portman has moved on after her divorce from Benjamin Millepied. The May December star is now dating French musician and producer Tanguy Destable, known professionally as Tepr.

Multiple international media reports confirm their relationship, though not much is known about how they got together.

Tanguy Destable or Tepr, a well-known figure in the French music scene, shares two sons with his ex-wife, actress Louise Bourgoin.