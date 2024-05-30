Natasa Stankovic dismissed divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya?

Serbian actor-model and wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic seemingly dismissed the divorce rumours with the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Natasa Stankovic shared her first picture gallery on the feed, seemingly refuting the reports of her divorce from Indian star cricketer, which suggested that she has moved out of Hardik Pandya’s house following their split.

The two-photo gallery, posted with a series of emojis, had a mirror selfie of the celebrity from the same elevator of their building she frequently clicks pictures in, often with her son Agastya as well.

Netizens believe that her post came right in time to dismiss the rumours of her split from Pandya, and claims that she has moved out of her husband’s home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @natasastankovic__

Notably, Pandya and Stankovic announced their engagement in January 2020, before tying the knot in May at a low-key court wedding, due to the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed their first child, Agastya, in July of the same year.

The actor-cricketer couple renewed their vows in a Udaipur ceremony on February 14, 2023.

The rumours of their divorce started swirling earlier this month given the absence of the actor from the stands at IPL matches to support her husband, while she also dropped the surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Although both celebrities remained tight-lipped on the matter, the reports suggested that Stankovic filed for divorce from Pandya, and as per the legal terms of their marriage, she is likely to receive 70% of the cricketer’s total wealth after divorce, even though most of his properties are on his mother’s name.

Meanwhile, some reports also suggested that the rumoured divorce is a planned PR stunt to whitewash the image of the cricketer.

Hardik Pandya’s absence fuels divorce rumours with Natasa Stankovic as team India leaves for T20 World Cup