‘My pumpkin’: Natasa Stankovic spends time with son after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic is spending quality time with her son Agastya, in Serbia, after announcing her separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Stankovic posted a series of photos featuring the celebrity kid. The doting mother also penned a sweet note for her only son with one of the clicks, which sees him sleeping peacefully in her arms. “Happy birthday my kavuli bavuli. May God always bless you my little pumpkin. Love, Tia Nats,” Stankovic wrote.

Hours later, she also posted a brief video of his playtime, as she cheered for her boy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation on Thursday night, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her hometown, with their son. In a similar statement, shared on their respective Instagram handles, they wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @natasastankovic__

The former couple tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before renewing their vows in Udaipur, on February 14, 2023. The couple shares a son, named Agastya, 4.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya spotted with mystery girl

In their statement, the two also confirmed that they will continue to co-parent their son.