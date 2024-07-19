web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘My pumpkin’: Natasa Stankovic spends time with son after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic is spending quality time with her son Agastya, in Serbia, after announcing her separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Stankovic posted a series of photos featuring the celebrity kid.natasa stankovic, hardik pandya, separation The doting mother also penned a sweet note for her only son with one of the clicks, which sees him sleeping peacefully in her arms. “Happy birthday my kavuli bavuli. May God always bless you my little pumpkin. Love, Tia Nats,” Stankovic wrote.

Hours later, she also posted a brief video of his playtime, as she cheered for her boy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation on Thursday night, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her hometown, with their son. In a similar statement, shared on their respective Instagram handles, they wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @natasastankovic__

The former couple tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before renewing their vows in Udaipur, on February 14, 2023. The couple shares a son, named Agastya, 4.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya spotted with mystery girl

In their statement, the two also confirmed that they will continue to co-parent their son.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.