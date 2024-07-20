‘Home Sweet Home’: Natasa Stankovic drops pictures from Serbia after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic shared pictures from Serbia, as she returned to her home country, after announcing her separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, the ex-wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, Stankovic posted a picture of her ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Serbia, hours after she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, with their son Agastya, 4.

She added the house and a white heart emoji on the scenic capture along with the hashtag. The former couple confirmed their separation hours later.

In a similar statement, shared by Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic on their respective Instagram handles, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.”

Notably, the former couple tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year. Later, they renewed their vows in Udaipur, on February 14, 2023.

In their statement, the two also confirmed that they will continue to co-parent their son.

On Saturday afternoon, the doting mother also shared a brief video of their son Agastya, picking berries from a garden in Serbia.