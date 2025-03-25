Natasa Stankovic gears up for fresh start after divorce from Hardik Pandya

Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic has revealed plans for her professional and love life months after her divorce from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

The former couple called it quits in July last year after months of speculations about trouble in their marriage.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year.

Following their separation, the couple confirmed that they would continue to co-parent their son Agastya.

It was later speculated that the Indian cricketer was dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia.

Pandya or Walia has not publicly responded to reports about their speculated relationship.

Meanwhile, months after her divorce from Hardik Pandya, Natasa has revealed that she was open to falling in love again.

“As I look to the year ahead I am definitely open to the new experiences, opportunities and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love). I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right,” she said during an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Natasa Stankovic went on to add, “I value meaningful relationships, the one that are built on trust and understanding. I think love should compliment my journey and not define it.”

Despite their separation, the actor-model has asserted that Pandya and her remain a family for their son.

In a an earlier interview, she said, “The family is here at the end of the day. We [Hardik and I] are still family. We have a child, and the child will always make us family at the end of the day. Agastya needs to stay with both parents.”