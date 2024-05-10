I would like Haris Rauf as my hero: Natasha Ali

Celebrated actor and ‘Tamasha 2’ contestant Natasha Ali wants to cast Haris Rauf as her hero whereas Babar Azam as a brother in a film.

In a recent outing on a private TV channel’s talk show, with veteran actor Babar Ali, Natasha Ali revealed her dream cast for a film, picked from Pakistan’s national cricket team.

When asked to cast cricketers in the roles of her hero, his unsuccessful brother, his father and a villain, with herself being the heroine of the film, Ali said, “I would like to cast Haris Rauf as my hero, whereas, for his brother, I would choose Babar Azam,” leaving the live audience in splits.

She continued, “Muhammad Rizwan should be the villain because he seems to have this face, or probably the picture is such. Even though villains don’t necessarily have to look that way, there are many handsome villains out there as well.”

“Honestly I don’t know much about him but Iftikhar Ahmed would be appropriate for the father’s role. Shaheen Afridi can play the funny character in the film,” the celebrity concluded.

On the other hand, Babar Ali was asked to pick his playing XI for the upcoming World Cup. He named Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam ul Haq, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Haris as his choices.

