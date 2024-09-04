Karsaz accident accused files bail plea in court

KARACHI: Natasha Danish, the prime accused in the Karsaz accident case, has filed a bail plea in the local court on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Natasha has submitted her bail plea through his lawyer. The court has issued notices on bail application to relevant parties.

In bail plea, the accused mentioned history of mental health issues and previous treatment from multiple psychiatrists.

Natasha’s lawyer argued that the charges against her client are bailable and that she should be granted bail considering her mental health condition.

The lawyer also submitted medical certificates and records of Natasha’s treatment history from private hospital.

Separately today, the court granted interim bail to Danish Iqbal, the husband of prime accused in the Karsaz accident case.

The East court approved Iqbal’s bail application against surety bonds of worth Rs 100,000.

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court a day after it ordered its production in the court.

Earlier, the Karachi police added another section to a case registered against Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish.

The suspect was first booked for killing Imran Arif, aged 60, and his daughter Amna Arif near the Karsaz area on August 19. Natasha Danish was traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, a distance of approximately 3-4 kilometers, when the incident occurred, investigators say.

Last week, medical reports confirmed that Karsaz accident suspect was under the influence of the narcotic methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth).