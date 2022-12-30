GoT actor calls ‘RRR’ a ‘sick movie’; gets trolled

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, aka Missandei of the fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’, got trolled by netizens for calling mega-hit ‘RRR’ a ‘sick movie’.

Nathalie Emmanuel is the latest to join the long list of global fans of the action epic after she watched the pan-Indian film very recently. The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor loved the title and praised, “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise,” via a tweet.

She added, “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers.”

“Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman,” Emmanuel continued to gush in the thread.

RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise 💧🔥🏹 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

“Shout out to the ally Jenny, And Seetha the loyal, And can we shout out the stunt coordinator King Solomon and everyone involved in this whole sequence.”

Concluding her tweet, the actor clarified that by ‘sick’ she meant ‘great’.

However, a few keyboard warriors couldn’t wait for the clarification and jumped on her saying, “Who cares …Ur sister @ItsAnuEmmanuel likes the same movie so much, her fav koodaa. Oke intlo 2 different opinions…Strange.”

Who cares …Ur sister @ItsAnuEmmanuel likes the same movie so much,her fav koodaa Oke intlo 2 different opinions…Strange https://t.co/QHCSQ4l1vZ — Wutthaman Winston (@winsttonxavier) December 29, 2022

The official Twitter page of ‘RRR’ though, understood the urban slang and responded, “Thank you the elegant, Missandei, Nathalie Emmanuel. Very glad that you enjoyed watching RRR.”

Thank you the elegant, Missandei, Nathalie Emmanuel !! 🔥🌊 Very glad that you enjoyed watching RRR. ❤️ #RRRMovie https://t.co/x50MFcHxgJ — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 29, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus, ‘RRR’ bagged prominent nods in the prestigious Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month.

The title has been previously lauded by several international celebrities and is also the second highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, which managed to mount a massive INR1120 crore in its collections during the 8-weeks theatrical run.

Penned by Vijayendra Prasad, the Rajamouli directorial stars south superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in parallel leads, along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

