Travel Diary: Nathiagali

The northern areas of Pakistan are excessively alluring and are very attractive. They are full of natural-cut locations within the mountainous region and their elevation adds to their beauty. The hill stations close to Islamabad are known as Galiyat and the primary holiday resort is Nathiagali.

Nathiagali is well-known for its scenic beauty, hiking tracks and pleasant weather and it is much cooler than the rest of the Galiyat due to it being at a greater altitude.

The weather of Nathiagali remains cool, pleasant and foggy in summers, in the monsoon period rains are a daily affair, cold winds turn the weather very chilly in winters and in December and January, heavy snowfall occurs. Nathiagali is otherwise covered in foggy mist and adds to its lustre.

Nathiagali is famous for its lush green meadows, deep forests of oak, cedar and pine mostly enveloped by fog. Mukshpuri and Miranjani are two nearby high peaks and on a clear day, Nanga Parbat can be seen in the distance. Nathiagali is home to various species of birds, insects, butterflies and other animals. The World Wide Fund has an office in the Nathiagali and has assisted in the breeding and reintroduction of the species of the near-extinct common hill leopard in the forests.

Horses are a common sight during summer months and are offered to children and adults alike for rides. The common hill rhesus monkeys can often be seen. Previously known to be a little shy, they have reportedly become more aggressive in recent years.

Nathiagali is famous for its flora and fauna that are used for medicinal purposes. It boasts of hundreds of types of natural flowers and they embellish the environment of Nathiagali. The place is peppered by small waterfalls that come out naturally from the nooks of the hillocks. Nathiagali is home to many migratory birds in the summer months that brings plenty of colour to the surroundings.

Text by travel blogger Dua Shah

