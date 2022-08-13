Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis across the globe celebrate and rejoice as August 14 marks the country’s 75th independence day, ARY News reported.

Fireworks lit up the night skies, trumpets blared and bikers and cars adorned with national flags packed major roads and avenues in cities to celebrate Independence Day.

Government and private buildings, as well as streets and markets, have been illuminated to mark the special day. National flags, buntings, posters and banners adorn rooftops.

The Federal government organized fireworks and a culture show at the Parliament Hosue to make the Diamond Jubilee of the country.

While a national flag hoisting ceremony at President House Islamabad would take place in the morning. President Dr Arif Alvi will be the chief guest on the occasion. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters levels throughout the country.

On the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday announced remission in the sentences of prisoners under Article 45 of the Constitution.

Under the announcement, complete remission was granted to the elderly male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least 15 years of jail term or more.

